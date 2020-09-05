See 100 miles of Norfolk in big charity cycle

Cyclists looking for a new challenge do not have long to wait with the return of the Norwich 100 bike ride.

The ride will now take place on September 20 afternoon competitive events were given the go ahead to resume by British Cycling.

Cancer charity Big C are to be the beneficiary charity of the race and are calling on supporters to sign up.

The 100-mile ride will start from The Forum in Norwich and head out into the Norfolk countryside to Cley and back.

There is also a 30-mile and 60-mile options which both return through Coltishall to the finish.

Carole Slaughter, head of fundraising at Big C, said, “It is our first outdoor fundraising event since the outbreak of coronavirus and it will be raising all important funds for the charity, especially given that we have missed out on so many opportunities this summer where vital funds would have been raised to help those in our community affected by cancer.

“Many people have rekindled or found a new love for cycling during lockdown and we’d urge all keen cyclists old and new to come and enjoy a wonderful bike ride whilst raising money for a very good cause.”

To sign up for the Norwich 100 Bike Ride and raise funds for Big C, please visit fundraise.big-c.co.uk/