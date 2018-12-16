Search

Road leading from Norwich NDR closed after crash between two cars

16 December, 2018 - 16:32
North Walsham Road was closed after a crash. Picture: Archant library.

Archant

A road leading off the Norwich Northern Distributor Road has been closed after a crash.

A Nissan Juke and a Peugeot 206 crashed on the North Walsham Road at Crostwick at just before 3pm on Sunday (December 16).

Firefighters from Sprowston went to the scene and police closed the road off from the NDR roundabout junction.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said the road had been closed so the vehicles could be recovered and a spillage cleared up.

