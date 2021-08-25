Road to be closed as part of development plans for up to 4,000 new homes
- Credit: Google Maps
Development plans to close part of a village road near Norwich have been criticised by councillors and those living there.
Taylor Wimpey's North Rackheath Materplan for up to 4,000 new homes could result in a section of Muck Lane being closed near to Salhouse Station.
Those living on the street have expressed fears over access due to the closure which district councillor Fran Whymark relayed during an extraordinary Salhouse Parish Council meeting last week.
Taylor Wimpey has said the closed section of Muck Lane would become a footway and cycleway to encourage sustainable modes of travel.
A spokesman for the developers said: "Muck Lane is a small country lane linking Wroxham Road with Salhouse and will not provide a suitable, safe vehicle access to the new homes and associated facilities and amenities to be provided as part of the North Rackheath Masterplan.
“We are therefore considering the closure of part of Muck Lane to avoid the sub-standard junction onto Wroxham Road."
Taylor Wimpey said the east-west access would still be retained to and from Muck Lane Bridge via new access points from Wroxham Road and new development roads.
Developers believe this would prevent rat-running through Salhouse with vehicles using new roads created as part of the scheme.
The spokesman added: "The sections of Muck Lane that remain open will be used for access to the employment areas and schools, with a bus gate proposed to allow for bus and emergency vehicle access to Salhouse"
An initial consultation into Taylor Wimpey's plans have recently been completed with developers now reviewing feedback received.
This includes feedback from Salhouse Parish Council on the relationship between the site, which was identified as an Eco-Town from 2009 until 2015, and the rest of the village.
Mr Whymark and the parish council have questioned the boundaries of the proposed site with a large part of the development falling under Salhouse.
There have been ongoing queries over whether the development will be detached from the rest of Salhouse.
Taylor Wimpey's Masterplan, first set out in 2018, is now being refined prior to being brought forward for future planning applications, and includes land for new schools and shops.