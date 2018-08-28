Search

Fire crew to take on 24 hour aerial ladder climb for toddler battling cancer

PUBLISHED: 11:43 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 23 January 2019

Harry loves fire engines, ambulances and planes. From Left clockwise, Carly Howes, Ali Deeba. Isobel Deeba and Harry Deeba Picture: Deeba Family

Archant

A Norfolk fire station is hoping to raise as much money as possible for a toddler battling cancer, by taking part in a 24-hour aerial ladder climb.

Harry Deeba, from Taverham, has been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system that started in his kidney about a year ago. The two-year-old has been receiving treatment since.

But half of patients with the disease relapse, which leads to a one in 10 survival rate, and his family hope to take him to New York for a trial which could lower the chances of the cancer returning.

And the firefighters at north Earlham station are set to join in the fundraising efforts.

Watch manager Ryan Martin, 37, from Rackheath, said: “After we saw the photos of Harry we knew he was just fire truck mad.

“It really encouraged us to do whatever we can to help.”

The crew hope to complete a 24-hour aerial ladder climb at Westlegate, from 9am on February 16.

So far £2,838 of the £239,000 target has been raised. For more information go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal

