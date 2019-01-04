Drivers face diversions as Marriott’s Way improvement work starts

Marriott's Way. Pic: Archant Library. Archant

A £50,000 scheme will see new footpaths and cycle paths created on the popular Marriott’s Way in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three weeks of work at the entrance to the route, on the Barn Road/St Crispins Road roundabout, will start on Monday, January 7.

New footpaths and cycle paths will be put in place, new fencing and cycle stands installed and overgrown shrubs will be removed.

The scheme is being carried out following recent work to open-up the previously overgrown entrance to Marriott’s Way route.

Several well-worn routes over the grassed area at the entrance to the Marriott’s Way will also be formalised and surfaced.

To allow the work, the southbound lane on Barker Street will be closed from its junction with Wingate Way along to the Barn Road/St Crispins Road roundabout.

The temporary diversion route will be via Wingate Way, Heigham Street and Barn Road.