Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk zoo ‘devastated’ after death of Dora the sea lion

PUBLISHED: 08:24 19 January 2019

Dora the sea lion. PIC: From Banham Zoo website.

Dora the sea lion. PIC: From Banham Zoo website.

Archant

A Norfolk zoo has announced they are “absolutely devastated” after a young sea lion died.

Dora, a young sea lion pup, was found dead in the sea lion pool at Banham Zoo on Friday (January 18) morning.

Tests are being carried out to determine what caused the death of the sea lion which the first of a group of young sea lions that were brought to the zoo a year ago.

David Field, chief executive officer, said: “She was really the life and soul of that whole group.

“Her passing is really so terribly sad and all the keepers and all the people who cared for her - and indeed so many of our members and supporters - we’re all just devastated by it, we really are. It’s very, very sad.”

A statement on the zoo’s website said: “We are extremely sad to inform all our followers that Dora, our young sea lion pup, was found dead in the sea lion pool this morning (Friday, January 18).

“A full investigation is taking place and we are awaiting the results of the post-mortem. Our keepers who cared for her and indeed everyone at the zoo are absolutely devastated by this sad news.”

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Person treated by ambulance service following building fire in Norfolk

A person was treated by the ambulance service following a building fire in Acle. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Norfolk zoo ‘devastated’ after death of Dora the sea lion

Dora the sea lion. PIC: From Banham Zoo website.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists