Shortlist of the Norfolk Youth Awards announced

PUBLISHED: 10:10 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 05 March 2019

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

From a talented skier to a young volunteer who has raised thousands for charity, the shortlist for the Norfolk Youth Awards has been announced.

Aiming to highlight the achievements of young people living in Norfolk across a range of areas, judges whittled down almost 100 entries to choose the nominees who have excelled in the arts, sport or made a significant contribution to their communities across eight categories.

Jackie Bircham, from New Anglia LEP, and one of the judges for the awards said: “We heard of young people taking the initiative to find new ways to serve those around them, alongside others who tirelessly and without complaint get on with the challenging situations they find themselves in - often resulting in the most inspiring examples to their peers.”

The full list of nominees can be found on the OPEN website, the awards will take place in OPEN in Bank Plain on April 24.

