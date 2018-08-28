Search

Less than a month left to nominate an outstanding youth for Norfolk Youth Awards

PUBLISHED: 08:49 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:49 06 December 2018

Nominations for the Norfolk Youth Awards 2019, at OPEN Norwich, will close on Monday, December 31. Photo: Simon Finlay

Copyright 2018

Do you know a young person who goes above and beyond to make a difference in your community? Then nominate them for a Norfolk Youth Award to celebrate their achievements.

Members of the public, organisations, schools and youth groups have until Monday, December 31 to nominate young people in the OPEN Youth Trust Norfolk Youth Awards for 2019.

This year, OPEN hopes to raise the bar for the awards, with a larger number of nominees in each category and a wider contribution from people and organisations across the county.

These awards have been designed to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of young people in a variety of categories - community, sport, team of the year, arts, charity, entrepreneur, perseverance, volunteer and education.

Award winner Kiera-Lea Lain, 12, was shortlisted for a volunteer award and won the charity category in 2018 for raising funds for Nelson’s Journey after the death of her father.

She said: “I felt really proud to have won this award, it has given me a great sense of achievement and inspired me to continue with my fundraising and volunteering with Nelson’s Journey.”

In order for young people to be nominated for an award, they need to be aged between 11-19 years of age (or up to 25 years for those with additional needs) and living in Norfolk.

And it’s not just about celebrating the achievements of youngsters - the hero award gives young people the opportunity to nominate an adult who in their eyes is a hero or champion.

The winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and Joe Crowley, ambassador for OPEN and presenter of The One Show and Countryfile.

Mr Crowley will also be hosting the awards ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, April 24.

Nominations can either by made online at opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/norfolk-youth-awards-nomination-form, or by picking up a nomination form from OPEN’s box office or our cafe in Bank Plain, Norwich.

The main sponsors of these awards are City College, Norwich, Norwich City Football Club and Norfolk County Council children’s services, in association with media partners Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

