Meet the aspiring Norfolk artists learning their trade in the capital

As the latest aspiring acting talent from Norfolk prepares to head to London to advance their career, we spoke to some of those who have also followed this path.

Megan Atherton, 24, has been offered a place at Mountview drama school - the same school attended by television star Amanda Holden. However, she is not the first to take this route.

Harrison Elvin, 20 is From Norwich and is currently studying a The Urdang Academy in London

He said: "Due to Covid-19 I wasn’t able to audition in person so I had to send a video audition, showcasing singing, dancing and acting. When I found out I had been offered a place I was, and have continued to be incredibly grateful.

Harrison Elvin is enjoying studying in London - Credit: Harrison Elvin

"This year has been brilliant. I feel as if I’m constantly improving my craft, despite my first year taking place in one of the most uncertain years I think I’ll ever face."

Harrison Elvin dancing his way to the big smoke - Credit: Harrison Elvin

Mr Elvin received lots of valuable training and experience in Norfolk, including performing with local companies such as Sound Ideas Theatre Company and Threshold.

Harrison Elvin in training at The Urdang Academy - Credit: Harrison Elvin

"Prior to moving to London, I received the best two years of training at D16 Performing Arts College in Norfolk which prepared me for my next step in my career. After the completion of my training at Urdang I hope to make it onto a west end stage," he said.

Lauryn Mai Wood, 19, Dancer from Norfolk. - Credit: Gabriel Mokake

Lauryn Mai Wood, 19 and from Gorleston, has also made the move from Norfolk to the Big Smoke to follow her dreams, having started dancing at the age of four.

She said: "I now train at London studio centre, but I trained at Dpa and D16 in Norfolk and they really pushed andnurtured me into the performer I am today."

Lauryn Mai Wood, 19, a dancer from Norfolk talks about her experiences. - Credit: Lauryn Mai Wood

"In the future I plan on travelling and dancing on cruise ships hopefully take part in West End musicals such as Hamilton and SIX the musical."

Sophie Buckenham, 19 from Norfolk Is currently attending Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom. She is about to go into her third and final year there.

Sophie Buckenham, 19, Norfolk is studying at Laine Theatre Arts - Credit: Sophie Buckenham

She said: "The audition was definitely scary as I knew this was exactly what I wanted to do and my future depended on it, but I felt prepared and ready for it.

"I am having an absolute blast doing what I love to do every day of the week surrounded by people who share the same passion."

Sophie Buckenham, 19, Norfolk is studying at Laine Theatre Arts - Credit: Sophie Buckenham

"It’s not easy by no means but it’s definitely rewarding. I’ve recently become more in tune with my creative side and hope to be able to use my choreography to help others as a way to express themselves, just like I do."

Miss Buckenham feels that moving away from home was the most difficult part, but is happy to report she has succeeded in making London a home away from home.

Sol Childs in training at The Urdang Academy - Credit: Sol Childs

Sol Childs, 18 from Costessey is about to start his second year at The Urdang Academy in London.

"I moved to London just after turning 18 after previously living in Cambridgeshire for two years and being at home in Norwich during lockdown," he said.

Sol Childs, performer from Costessey is studying at The Urdang Academy - Credit: Sol Childs

"Going from being confined to my house for months to living in such a busy and populated city like London was a huge jump in lifestyle which was exciting and nerve-racking.

"I moved to London to pursue my career in musical theatre because it is the best place to be in the industry as there are so many opportunities for work and to experience theatre such as the West End."

Sol Childs Performer from Costessey is living in London to pursue is dreams. - Credit: Sol Childs

Mr Childs added "Living in London this past year has been great however due to Covid restrictions I spent a lot of time isolating and not being able to go out as much as I would’ve liked.

"I hope to stay in London after I finish studying to I can one day perform on the West End and then I would like to travel and perform around the world."

Sol Childs Is studying at The Urdang Academy - Credit: Sol Childs

