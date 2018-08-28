‘Their music help me fight’ - triple-transplant woman meets The Rasmus to say ‘thank you’

Natasha Leggett (centre) with The Rasmus in their dressing room at The Waterfront. Photo: Courtesy of Natasha Leggett Courtesy of Natasha Leggett

When she first met Finnish rock band The Rasmus backstage at the University of East Anglia (UEA), Natasha Leggett was literally speechless.

Natasha Storey and her family meet The Rasmus in a surprise visit to see the band play at the UEA. Pictures:SONYA BROWN Copy:Richrd Balls For: EDP ©EDP 2004 Natasha Storey and her family meet The Rasmus in a surprise visit to see the band play at the UEA. Pictures:SONYA BROWN Copy:Richrd Balls For: EDP ©EDP 2004

But 14 years on and she has met them again - and this time the shyness had gone and she was able to say a huge thank you.

For when the 29-year-old from Great Yarmouth caught up with them on Thursday night after their Norwich Waterfront gig, she had a remarkable story to tell.

In 2004 the Aviva worker was waiting for a life-saving operation, having been given only a few months to live.

The surprise meeting with The Rasmus gave her a boost, and she subsequently had a successful double lung and heart transplant.

Thursday evening’s reunion, which comes weeks after she married partner Ben Leggett, is the icing on the cake for Mrs Leggett who was desperate to let the band know how much they had helped her.

She said: “I was really excited. I’ve been following them and keeping up with their music and things but I’ve not seen them since 2004.

“Back then I didn’t know whether I was going to live or die. I was waiting for a transplant but didn’t know whether it was going to happen.

“Their music kind of helped me keep fighting. They’ve been a real inspiration and their music helped me to keep fighting so it was really nice to be able to show them what their music did for me and to be able to thank them.”

Mrs Leggett had been hoping for the chance to meet with the band, whose hits include In the Shadows, Justify and No Fear, after finding out they were in Norwich.

She had kept the signed playlist and a feather from the hair of Lauri Ylonen, the band’s frontman, that he gave her after the show in 2004.

Following their latest meeting, he said: “That’s of course fantastic. I think we try to make a difference. That is this idea of positive sadness, we like it.

“So I hope it’s something that has made a difference. She was so happy and smiley, that made my day.”

Aki Hakala, the band’s drummer, said they would play her favourite song Guilty for her while Eero Heinonen, from the band, added it was “nice to meet her and know she is doing so well”.