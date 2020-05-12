Search

Advanced search

Woman celebrates her 103rd birthday during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:48 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 12 May 2020

Annie Nicholls marked her 103rd birthday with a cake at Thomas Tawell House, Vision Norfolk�s care home for people with visual impairment in Norwich. Picture: Vision Norfolk

Annie Nicholls marked her 103rd birthday with a cake at Thomas Tawell House, Vision Norfolk�s care home for people with visual impairment in Norwich. Picture: Vision Norfolk

Archant

A “remarkable” woman who was born during the height of the First World War has celebrated her 103rd birthday in style with a cake at the care home where she lives.

Annie Nicholls marked her 103rd birthday with a cake at Thomas Tawell House, Vision Norfolk�s care home for people with visual impairment in Norwich. Picture: Vision NorfolkAnnie Nicholls marked her 103rd birthday with a cake at Thomas Tawell House, Vision Norfolk�s care home for people with visual impairment in Norwich. Picture: Vision Norfolk

Annie Nicholls was born in Potter Heigham in 1917.

You may also want to watch:

During her lifetime she has survived tuberculosis and two world wars, worked as a nurse and a midwife and been an active member of the church.

Today, she lives at Thomas Tawell House, Vision Norfolk’s care home for people with visual impairment in Norwich, where she celebrated her 103rd birthday earlier this month.

Visitors are currently not permitted at the care home as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, but staff ensured Mrs Nicholls’ birthday did not go unmarked by making her a cake.

Karen Norton, who telephones Mrs Nicholls regularly during the current isolation period, said: “Annie is a remarkable lady, she is very gentle, humble and modest, and one of the most caring people I have ever met.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘It just went nuts’ - Norfolk coffee shop owner tells how business is thriving despite pandemic

Simon Nisbet is the owner of the Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Amazing photos of struggle between heron and goldfish in Eaton Park

The amazing picture of a heron and goldfish at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds

Most Read

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘It just went nuts’ - Norfolk coffee shop owner tells how business is thriving despite pandemic

Simon Nisbet is the owner of the Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Amazing photos of struggle between heron and goldfish in Eaton Park

The amazing picture of a heron and goldfish at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Call to close Norwich streets to help cyclists and pedestrians get to work amid coronavirus

Calls have been made for more to be done to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians to go back to work. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Meet some of the Aviva volunteers helping Norwich communities

Lynsey and her children, Talia and Max, have been making pictures, crafting and writing letters to care home residents Picture: Lynsey McMaster-Green

Funeral directors turn to new ways for families to say goodbye

Relatives unable to attend the funeral of Derek LeFevre were able to watch the service via a webcast. Picture: Rosedale Funeral Home

Coronavirus furlough scheme extended until October – but will the changes affect you?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made the announcement about furlough being extended to the House of Commons: PA Wire
Drive 24