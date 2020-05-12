Woman celebrates her 103rd birthday during lockdown

Annie Nicholls marked her 103rd birthday with a cake at Thomas Tawell House, Vision Norfolk�s care home for people with visual impairment in Norwich. Picture: Vision Norfolk Archant

A “remarkable” woman who was born during the height of the First World War has celebrated her 103rd birthday in style with a cake at the care home where she lives.

Annie Nicholls was born in Potter Heigham in 1917.

During her lifetime she has survived tuberculosis and two world wars, worked as a nurse and a midwife and been an active member of the church.

Today, she lives at Thomas Tawell House, Vision Norfolk’s care home for people with visual impairment in Norwich, where she celebrated her 103rd birthday earlier this month.

Visitors are currently not permitted at the care home as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, but staff ensured Mrs Nicholls’ birthday did not go unmarked by making her a cake.

Karen Norton, who telephones Mrs Nicholls regularly during the current isolation period, said: “Annie is a remarkable lady, she is very gentle, humble and modest, and one of the most caring people I have ever met.”