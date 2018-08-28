Search

Young Norfolk woman bags National Apprenticeship Awards title after serving two-year prison sentence

PUBLISHED: 11:03 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:09 03 December 2018

National Apprenticeship Awards winner Alex Burzec, who turned her life around after serving a two-year prison sentence. Photo: submitted

National Apprenticeship Awards winner Alex Burzec, who turned her life around after serving a two-year prison sentence. Photo: submitted

Archant

A young Norfolk woman with a troubled past has turned her life around, thanks to an apprenticeship scheme run by the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner and the Department for Work and Pensions.

After serving a two-year prison sentence, Alex Burzec found a job as a support coordinator at national housing association Home Group through the Gateway to Employment scheme, which gives ex-offenders a second chance.

Having already been crowned Regional Rising Star at the eastern region National Apprentice Awards, Ms Burzeca has now netted the national title.

She said: “There are no words to explain how happy I am right now. This award is not just for me, it is for all the people who have supported me to get here.”

For more information on Gateway to Employment, visit www.gtoe.co.uk or to find out how to sign up for the scheme, email Mary Scales at mary.scales@dwp.gsi.gov.uk

