Norfolk Federation of WIs to mark centenary with a ceremony at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 19:03 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 09 April 2019

Norwich Cathedral on a sunny day

Norwich Cathedral on a sunny day

(c) copyright newzulu.com

The Norfolk Federation of WIs is celebrating its centenary with a ceremony at Norwich Cathedral.

Taking place on April 12, the ceremony will be led by The Very Revd of Norwich Cathedral, Jane Hedges and will open with a procession of 86 WI groups and their banners.

The ceremony will also feature addresses from key members of the Norfolk Federation an eclectic mix of readings and a performance from the Centenary Choir.

Margaret Collingwood, the federation chairman said: “[The ceremony] will be a celebration of the federation now and a thanksgiving for all the enterprising members who went before us. We have aimed to make the celebration reflective and joyful.

“It will be quite a sight to see the 86 WIs processing proudly with their banners.

“In addition, WI members like nothing more than dressing up, too, so expect to see plenty of hats,” she said.

The ceremony will take place from 2pm.

