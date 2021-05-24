News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Animal rescuer appeals for 'wildlife taxi drivers'

David Hannant

Published: 11:40 AM May 24, 2021   
Kevin Murphy after rescuing a sygnet. Credit: Submitted

Kevin Murphy after rescuing a cygnet. Credit: Submitted - Credit: Archant

A self-styled guardian angel for injured animals is appealing for volunteers to act as "wildlife taxi drivers".

For more than a decade, 51-year-old Kevin Murphy has run Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, a voluntary one-man-band operation.

Kevin Murphy, Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, at Bacton cliffs where netting has been put in place which wi

Kevin Murphy, Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, at Bacton cliffs where netting has been put in place which will stop Sand Martins from nesting. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

But, finding it harder to balance a full-time job with his volunteering, Mr Murphy needs volunteers to take rescued animals on the next stages of their journey - whether it is to wildlife sanctuaries or to receive veterinary treatment.

He said: "They'd need to be able to let me know times they are free then if I have to rescue an animal I can call them up and they can them come to collect it."

Kevin Murphy, who runs the 24 hour service Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, looked after Willow until she wa

Kevin Murphy, who runs the 24 hour service Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, looked after Willow until she was able to be returned to her owner - Credit: Kevin Murphy

He added: "I may also invite them along on rescues with me so they can learn the ropes and what I do, then perhaps they would then also be able to do rescues of their own."

He said: "Having somebody who can help me with all the journeys would make such a difference - you would essentially be a wildlife taxi."

Contact Mr Murphy via Norfolk Wildlife Rescue Facebook.


