Animal rescuer appeals for 'wildlife taxi drivers'
- Credit: Archant
A self-styled guardian angel for injured animals is appealing for volunteers to act as "wildlife taxi drivers".
For more than a decade, 51-year-old Kevin Murphy has run Norfolk Wildlife Rescue, a voluntary one-man-band operation.
But, finding it harder to balance a full-time job with his volunteering, Mr Murphy needs volunteers to take rescued animals on the next stages of their journey - whether it is to wildlife sanctuaries or to receive veterinary treatment.
He said: "They'd need to be able to let me know times they are free then if I have to rescue an animal I can call them up and they can them come to collect it."
He added: "I may also invite them along on rescues with me so they can learn the ropes and what I do, then perhaps they would then also be able to do rescues of their own."
You may also want to watch:
He said: "Having somebody who can help me with all the journeys would make such a difference - you would essentially be a wildlife taxi."
Contact Mr Murphy via Norfolk Wildlife Rescue Facebook.
Most Read
- 1 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
- 2 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
- 3 Six weeks of diversions as £110,000 city centre roadworks begin
- 4 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
- 5 Road to shut for eight weeks for £100,000 pavement work
- 6 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- 7 Hundreds attend one of Norwich's first big events since lockdown
- 8 Klose set for City return after Basel reject buy option
- 9 Rolling back the years: Memories of Funkys indoor skating rink
- 10 A140 now clear after crash south of Norwich