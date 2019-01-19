Gritters head for Norfolk roads as temperatures set to plummet overnight

Norfolk County Council will be sending gritters out to help with icy conditions in the region. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

It’s set to be another freezing night across the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While there is no sign of more snowfall in the region just yet, it is set to be another cold night with the potential for dangerous icy conditions on Norfolk roads.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said that there is the possibility of some showers in the west of the region this afternoon, with clear skies resulting in the lowest overnight temperatures dipping to around -2C.

Norfolk County Council tweeted: “A cold night expected tonight therefore gritters will be out in the early hours gritting the network. Please drive carefully.”

Sunday is expected to be slightly warmer during the day with temperatures reaching around 5C and sunny spells across the county. Monday, however, could be off to a foggy start.