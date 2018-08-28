Weather warnings in place for Norfolk as forecasters warn of freezing rain

Not quite the Beast from the East: Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for snow and ice over the weekend . Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Weather warnings remain in place for much of Norfolk as the county braces itself for a cold weekend and the potential for freezing rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across Norfolk from 9am today through to 9am tomorrow (Sunday, December 16).

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to hover around two degrees, but south westerly winds strengthening throughout the day and bringing heavy rain to the county will mean it feels more like minus three or four degrees.

On Sunday, temperatures will be slightly higher, around five or six degrees, with sun-shine expected around midday.

In reference to the snow and ice warning in place for much of the county, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Freezing rain is expected to develop during Saturday, lasting into the early hours of Sunday. “This may result in the formation of ice on roads, pavements, trees and other structures.

A“Freezing rain is rare in the United Kingdom, but when it does occur impacts can be severe. This is due to the fact that it can form very quickly, it can be difficult to see, and is incredibly slippery.

“The freezing rain and snow will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds which will pose an additional hazard to travel, in particular over high ground.”

The Met Office has also told the public to expect possible travel delays on roads, delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and to be careful on untreated pavements and cycle paths might become slippery because of black ice.

Rural communities could become cut off with power cuts being expected to occur and mobile phone coverage being lost.

There may also be some road closures and longer journey times over the weekend.

Other parts of the east affected include Bedford, Cambridgeshire, Central Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Luton and Peterborough.