Revellers out in the sun but it is not as hot as you think

People enjoying the sun on Cromer beach. Picture: Archant Archant

While many people have been out enjoying the October sunshine it is not actually that hot compared to the rest of the month.

It is not as hot as you may think. Picture: Deb Herbert It is not as hot as you may think. Picture: Deb Herbert

Temperatures across the region have topped 18C but forecasters say “it isn’t hugely warm” and temperatures in the Autumn month are usually around 20C.

Fred Best, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said: “Norwich has been recording 17C today with a variety of 16C and 17C around Norfolk.

“Weybourne was 17.9C which is the maximum we have seen across the region. For October most of the days actually reach above 20C so it is not actually massively hot.”

Mr Best does not expect temperatures to reach above 20C for the rest of the month. So far the average temperature has been 15C.

A ship on the Cromer coast. Picture: Peter Cheney A ship on the Cromer coast. Picture: Peter Cheney

The sun is expected to disappear next weekend as rain is forecasted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

September was one of the warmest on record with temperatures averaging 19C.