Freezing weather set to continue into weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:45 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 18 January 2019

Driving in an unroadworthy car can cause big problems in winter conditions.

Driving in an unroadworthy car can cause big problems in winter conditions.

Archant

Norfolk and Waveney have woken up to frosty scenes as ice covers the region’s roads.

The cold weather continues with temperatures dipping below freezing Thursday night, causing ice and frost across the region.

Public health East England warned people to wrap up as subzero temperatures swept the region.

It tweeted: “Keep warm this evening - extra layers, hot drinks and bed socks needed! Please check on your elderly and vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours too.”

Forecasters at Weatherquest said that although the chilly temperatures would continue through Friday, the day would be fine with long spells of hazy sunshine and a gentle breeze.

As the night draws in forecasters said clouds would start gathering with rain and sleet showers into the early hours.

The temperature is expected to hover around 1 – 2c with the possibility of ice Saturday morning.

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy with a chance of rain which Weatherquest said had a small chance of falling as snow if temperatures fell low enough.

Sunday is predicted to be dry and bright with plenty of sunshine spells, although temperatures are expected to remain low

Send your winter weather pictures to bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

