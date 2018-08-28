Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Region wakes up to blanket of fog as snow and ice warnings continue

PUBLISHED: 07:09 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 31 January 2019

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Norfolk is waking up to a blanket of fog after the coldest night of the year so far.

A Met Office weather warning issued on Wednesday told the region to brace for ice and freezing fog.

Overnight temperatures in the east dipped as low as -8C in rural areas – just a few degrees shy of the country’s coldest temperature, -11C, recorded in Aberdeenshire.

Neatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPNeatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The ice and fog warning is valid until 11am on Thursday.

Motorists have been cautioned to watch out for ice on untreated roads and to expect slower journey times, with possible delays to bus and train services and a chance of flight delays or cancellations.

After Tuesday night’s smattering of snow, another weather warning remains in place for snow and ice across the region from 1pm today until 9pm on Friday.

The Met Office said rain and snow were expected to move into the UK from the southwest from Thursday and through Friday with icy patches forming, but that snow amounts would “vary markedly” across England and Wales.

Snow in South Wootton on January 30, 2019. Photo: Jackie ChappellSnow in South Wootton on January 30, 2019. Photo: Jackie Chappell

Dan Holley, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, said the approaching weather system was looking “quite weak” with any snow accumulations “generally small and insignificant”.

Show us the view you’re waking up to – tweet your pictures to @EDP24.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

Morning train from Norwich to London cancelled

Greater Anglia services have been affected by damage to overhead electric wires. Picture: Archant

Norwich teenager to represent team GB at international athletics event

Serena competing. Picture: New Pixels Events Photography

Biologist and broadcaster Ben Garrod is UEA’s newest professor

Award-winning broadcaster Ben Garrod has been appointed to the role of professor of evolutionary biology and science engagement at the University of East Anglia. Picture: BBC

Could City stage a late plunge into the transfer market on deadline day?

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has admitted he would like to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer window closing this evening. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists