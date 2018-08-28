Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

PUBLISHED: 07:50 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 20 January 2019

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

It was the coldest night in the region since Beast from the East after temperatures dropped below freezing across the county - and it could potentially drop even lower.

According to forecasters, temperatures dropped as low as -7C in some areas of Norfolk in the coldest night of the winter so far.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at Weatherquest, told followers on Twitter that temperatures could still drop a little lower this morning.

He said: “It’s the coldest night of the winter so far, with Santon Downham reaching -6.6C (so far, still another couple of hours to potentially fall lower).

“Woburn and Houghton Hall both down to -5.6C. This also makes it the coldest night in the region since ‘The Beast from the East’.”

Temperatures in Norwich dropped to -5C overnight with widespread sharp frost in the rest of the county on Sunday morning as temperatures were as low as -4C.

Motorists are being urged to fully defrost their car and windows and not to leave cars unattended whilst doing so.

Sergeant Chris Harris, of Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team, said in a video on Twitter that he spent five minutes fully defrosting his vehicle.

He said: “We’re still finding that some people think it’s acceptable just to clear a small bit of the windscreen - you’re not driving a tank, so make sure you clear the windscreen fully.”

The forecast predicts a dry day today with long spells of crisp winter sunshine. A light breeze with temperatures eventually reaching highs of 3C to 6C - but it is expected to turn cold quickly this evening.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

A super blood moon is due to rise over Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A few laughs to help you get through Blue Monday

Actor Leslie Nielsen, with actress Jeannette Charles, portraying the Queen of England, in a scene from the Blue Monday dispeller The Naked Gun. Picture: AP Photo/Paramount Pictures, Elliott Marks, File.

‘We have to live our lives and do what we can do but its tragic’ - family still trying to come to terms with death of Norfolk athlete killed in crash

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists