Scammers target city households in electricity box hoax

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:22 PM June 5, 2021    Updated: 5:22 PM June 5, 2021
Doorstep cold-caller

Doorstep cold-callers in Norwich have tried to gain access asking to access electricity boxes. - Credit: Getty Images

Residents have been warned to be on alert over a scam involving people asking to access electricity boxes.

Norfolk Trading Standards said it had received reports of doorstep cold callers in Sprowston requesting access into people’s properties.

“We are warning residents to be on their guard after receiving reports of a doorstep cold caller in the Sprowston area asking to access electricity boxes,” they said.

“We advise to be very wary of claims made by doorstep cold callers and to never give access to your property, agree to services, share or confirm personal details, buy items or agree to return visits if approached in this manner.”

People can report doorstep cold calling incidents via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133 or to Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Anyone feeling threatened or having concerns for vulnerable neighbours should dial 999.

Norwich News

