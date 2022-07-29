Norfolk superfan who appeared in Neighbours bids farewell to the soap

After 37 years, viewers will finally say goodbye to the likes of Karl, Susan and Harold tonight as the last ever Neighbours episode airs.

The cancellation of the Australian soap, set in the fictional Ramsay Street, was announced earlier this year.

The finale will air in the UK at 9pm tonight (July 29) on Channel 5 and the likes of Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are returning.

Bronwen Lloyd from Surlingham with Ryan Moloney, who plays Jarrod 'Toadie' Rebecchi, and Scott McGregor, who played Mark Brennan. - Credit: Supplied

One superfan who will miss it is Bronwen Lloyd from Surlingham who got the chance to appear as an extra in the coffee shop and meet the cast back in 2014.

The 25-year-old has cystic fibrosis and her dream was made possible by the Starlight Children's Foundation.

She got to meet some of her favourite characters, including Jarrod 'Toadie' Rebecchi and Paul Robinson.

Miss Lloyd, who started watching the soap in 2011, said: "The experience was incredible seeing the set and cast and crew and getting to be in a scene was the best thing ever.

Bronwen Lloyd is very sad that her favourite show Neighbours is ending. - Credit: Supplied

"Tonight I am having a watching party on my own - I am very sad about it as it is the only show I watch."

Since 2014 her health has improved after she had a lung transplant in 2018 to help with her cystic fibrosis.

She added: "I am doing really well and can do a lot more than I used to."