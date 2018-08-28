Search

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

PUBLISHED: 07:13 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 20 January 2019

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A male passenger has suffered severed fingers in a serious crash last night.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it was the second serious injury road traffic collision on Saturday night.

Police shared a picture on Twitter at around 5.25am this morning which shows an overturned vehicle with the rear window completely shattered.

In a Twitter post, police said: “Our 2nd serious injury RTC of the night, passenger of this one has had his fingers severed #drivetoarrive”

