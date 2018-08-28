Passenger’s fingers severed in crash
PUBLISHED: 07:13 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 20 January 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
A male passenger has suffered severed fingers in a serious crash last night.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it was the second serious injury road traffic collision on Saturday night.
Police shared a picture on Twitter at around 5.25am this morning which shows an overturned vehicle with the rear window completely shattered.
In a Twitter post, police said: “Our 2nd serious injury RTC of the night, passenger of this one has had his fingers severed #drivetoarrive”
