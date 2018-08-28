Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flood alerts for Norfolk and Suffolk removed

PUBLISHED: 10:03 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 28 January 2019

Flood alerts for the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water have been removed. Picture: Environment Agency

Flood alerts for the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water have been removed. Picture: Environment Agency

Archant

Flood alerts for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk are no longer in force.

Flood alerts for the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water have been removed. Picture: Environment AgencyFlood alerts for the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water have been removed. Picture: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency issued warnings yesterday for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and along the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water.

Parts of the rivers were at risk of flooding at high-tide during the early hours of this morning and members of the public were advised to avoid putting themselves in unnecessary danger.

However, river levels are now well below the flood risk thresholds and the forecast is for no current flood risk from high tides.

The Environment Agency says it will continue to monitor levels closely.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

‘The end of an era’ - Reaction to plans to ban diesel and petrol lorry floats from Lord Mayor’s Procession

Lorries are to be banned from Norwich's Lord Mayor's Procession. Picture: Ian Burt

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Fifteen years after church was destroyed by lightning strike, it eyes £7m return home

Images of what the new Soul Church could look like. Pics: Feilden+Mawson.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The end of an era’ - Reaction to plans to ban diesel and petrol lorry floats from Lord Mayor’s Procession

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fifteen years after church was destroyed by lightning strike, it eyes £7m return home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s online fashion retailer Miss Shoes tumbles into administration

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay

Run Norwich 2019 close to selling out

Run Norwich 2019 is close to selling out. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

M&S looking to purchase Ocado and create £1bn food delivery service

The Marks and Spencers store on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich.

Would you like City to rival Baggies for loan signing of Murphy?

Former Canaries winger Jacob Murphy is being linked with West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists