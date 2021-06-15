Ski club wins funding to get more disabled people into the sport
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
One of the country's largest dry ski slopes has won £5,000 worth of funding from Toyota to help disabled people get into the sport.
Norfolk Snowsports Club, which has been running adaptive ski and tube sessions at Trowse for several years, desperately needed to replace its 20-year-old equipment.
At the top of its list was more comfortable seating and strapping, better head support and safety harnesses.
Programme coordinator Richard Roberts said: "The £5,000 received from Toyota Parasport Fund will be added to our additional fundraising efforts to buy specialist equipment, enabling some of the most disabled children and adults to use our facility."
Since the Toyota Parasport Fund was set up in 2019 in partnership with the British Paralympic Association and Sport England, more than £390,000 has been pumped into the facilities of 93 successful applicants - one of which was the Snowsports Club.
The manager for the local Toyota dealership, Marcus Rutledge, met with its volunteers.
He said: "Having spoken to some of the parents and hearing how they were told this kind of activity was unlikely for their child, and then seeing the smiles as they came down the slope should give everyone a positive outlook on life."
