East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

PUBLISHED: 07:14 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 29 January 2019

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Archant

Weather warnings for snow remain in place in the eastern region.

A gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian BurtA gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian Burt

A Met Office warning for the East of England suggests a flurry of the white stuff was “quite likely” to hit East Anglia late on Tuesday.

Those living on higher ground can expect the most, with meteorologists speculating that as much as 10cm could fall, while those near the coast run the greatest risk of not seeing any.

The yellow weather warning, the least severe, is valid between 9pm on Tuesday and 12pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office said there was a “small chance” of travel delays on roads and power cuts, as well as possible delays or cancellations to rail or air travel.

Dan Holley, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, tweeted a video hoping to answer some questions about the potential incoming snowstorm.

In previous tweets he said the question of whether the region got snow or rain was “very finely-balanced” and that there was a “very low risk” of deposits of more than 5cm, as some forecasts are suggesting.

He added that some places – particularly coastal areas – may not see any lying snow.

The chance of snow is coming from a band of rain pushing eastwards across England during Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Those on higher ground are likely to see more snow. More widely, the Met Office said accumulations of 1-3cm were “quite likely”.

Whether it is rain or snow that falls over the region, there is a chance of ice forming on the roads on Tuesday night.

There have also been warnings that more snow could arrive on Wednesday and into Thursday.

With temperatures predicted to fall to sub-zero throughout this week, Norwich City Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) for those sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness.

SWEP bed spaces are made available after a temperature of zero degrees Celsius or lower is forecast for at least three consecutive nights.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

