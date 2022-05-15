Can you spot yourself in these Race for Life pictures?

Gallery

Runners at the warm up before of one of the adult Race for Life Muddy Runs at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Denise Bradley

Huge crowds took on a madly muddy challenge at the Norfolk Showground this weekend for Cancer Research's Race for Life.

Clad in pink for the charity's biggest fundraiser, more than 1,700 people of all ages turned out to tackle the course - crossing the finish line considerably muckier than when they started.

One of the participants in the children's race participants throwing themselves into the Race for Life Muddy Run at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Denise Bradley

But being mud-splattered didn't dampen spirits, with beaming smiles headed around the course, honouring those affected by - and lost to - cancer.

Hoards more gathered at the showground on Sunday, May 15 for the 3k, 5k and 10k events.

Hundreds flocked to the Norfolk Showground for the Race for Life on Saturday, May 14 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesman in the East of England, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to those who got ‘pretty muddy’ in Norwich.

"Their efforts in celebrating those who have survived cancer and remembering loved ones lost have raised £86,000 so far, money that will help enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, and ultimately save more lives."

One of the runners in the children's Race for Life Muddy Run after the muddy obstacles at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners of all ages took part in the Race for Life at Norfolk Showground this weekend - Credit: Denise Bradley

Thomas Howe, 11, from Reepham, the first runner to the muddy obstacle in the first wave of the children's Race for Life Muddy Run at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners on the slide obstacle in the children's Race for Life Muddy Run at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Denise Bradley

Runners at the start of one of the children's Race for Life Muddy Run at the Norfolk Showground on May 14, 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley