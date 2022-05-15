Gallery
Can you spot yourself in these Race for Life pictures?
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Huge crowds took on a madly muddy challenge at the Norfolk Showground this weekend for Cancer Research's Race for Life.
Clad in pink for the charity's biggest fundraiser, more than 1,700 people of all ages turned out to tackle the course - crossing the finish line considerably muckier than when they started.
But being mud-splattered didn't dampen spirits, with beaming smiles headed around the course, honouring those affected by - and lost to - cancer.
Hoards more gathered at the showground on Sunday, May 15 for the 3k, 5k and 10k events.
Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesman in the East of England, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to those who got ‘pretty muddy’ in Norwich.
"Their efforts in celebrating those who have survived cancer and remembering loved ones lost have raised £86,000 so far, money that will help enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, and ultimately save more lives."