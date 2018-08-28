Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued
PUBLISHED: 11:27 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 29 January 2019
A fresh winter weather warning has been issued for East Anglia.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the region, which is valid from 3pm on Thursday to 12pm on Friday.
It follows a warning of a blanket of snow which could fall across the region on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with accumulations of 1-3cm thought to be “quite likely”.
Thursday’s weather warning says a fresh band of rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, which is likely to fall as heavy rain in the southwest but could turn to snow as it hits cold air over the rest of the country.
The Met Office said: “There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for come places, timings are currently uncertain.”
Meteorologists also warned of ice becoming a hazard on untreated roads and pavements on Thursday night and early on Friday as temperatures fall below freezing.
As with the weather warning for Tuesday, the Met Office said there was a chance of travel delays and disruption to rail and air travel.
With temperatures predicted to go below zero throughout the week Norwich City Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) for those sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness.
Dan Holley, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, tweeted a video hoping to answer some questions about the potential incoming snowstorm.
In previous tweets he said the question of whether the region got snow or rain was “very finely-balanced” and that there was a “very low risk” of deposits of more than 5cm, as some forecasts are suggesting.
He added that some places – particularly coastal areas – may not see any lying snow.