Norfolk scouts’ hare-raising challenges donate over £3000 to charity

PUBLISHED: 11:23 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:23 29 October 2018

Scarlett, Adam, Matthew, Beth, Luke, Lola and Clara with Bajestic the GoGoDragon.

Archant

The GoGoHares may have disappeared from Norwich’s streets but their presence is still being felt in charities around the region, with Norfolk Scouts raising over £3000 for a local organisation providing homes for vulnerable children.

Back: Michael Rooney (Break charity), Helen Vinsen (GoGoHares team), Scarlett, Adam, Matthew, Beth, Luke and Jane Warden (Norfolk Scouts). Front: Lola and Clara (Beavers).Back: Michael Rooney (Break charity), Helen Vinsen (GoGoHares team), Scarlett, Adam, Matthew, Beth, Luke and Jane Warden (Norfolk Scouts). Front: Lola and Clara (Beavers).

In April, in association with the GoGoHares project, Norfolk Scouts launched a challenge for all uniformed members, for which they earned badges. The badges were then sold to raise money.

The Norfolk Scouts also provided a cleaning service midway through the trail, making sure the sculptures all looked their best for visitors.

Martin Green, project manager at Break charity, which received the funds, said: “It was a delight to see so many uniforms festooned with the GoGoHares badge during the trail and there was a great synergy with our GoGoCreate learning programme too.”

Last week the GoGoHares team were invited to the headquarters of the scouting movement to meet some of the young people who had taken part and to reveal the amount they had made for the charity - £3,256.

