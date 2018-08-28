Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Morrisons stores to fall silent to give customers calmer Christmas shopping trip

PUBLISHED: 13:43 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:43 20 December 2018

Morrisons is going to switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas. Photo: Morrisons

Morrisons is going to switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas. Photo: Morrisons

Morrisons. PR handout free for editorial use

Norfolk’s 13 Morrisons stores will fall silent on Saturday to give customers a calmer Christmas shopping trip.

The supermarket chain will switch off its music and checkout beeps on December 22, which is said to be the busiest food shopping day of the year.

It is hoped the move will create a calmer shopping atmosphere for its customers.

Anna Lane, customer director at Morrisons said: “Some customers love listening to Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney and Wham as they do their Christmas shop.

“Other customers have told us they’d like the option of a calmer morning without music, so that they can focus on buying everything they need for Christmas.”

Between 9am and 12pm all of the company’s 494 supermarkets will turn off their in-store radio. The beeping sounds at its tills will also be turned down.

For those customers who want to shop with Christmas tunes playing, music will be restored at all other opening times.

While the music will be turned off during the morning, there still might be local choirs or other charitable events in Morrisons stores.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of 5

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich property firm mark anniversary with DIY SOS challenge for charity

From left: Nick Stratton (operations director, Property 1st), Paul Riches (carpenter, Property 1st), Barbara Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Russell Hall (contract manager, Property 1st), Roger Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Gary Crisp (NNAB) and Sarah Baldock (NNAB). Picture: Andy Newman

QUIZ: Norwich Ice Rink in numbers

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Morrisons stores to fall silent to give customers calmer Christmas shopping trip

Morrisons is going to switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas. Photo: Morrisons
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists