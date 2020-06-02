Search

Thousands of runners take part in lockdown relay challenge

PUBLISHED: 06:55 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:55 02 June 2020

Norfolk Gazelles, a road running club based in Norwich, organised a virtual relay challenge, ‘Don’t pass it on’, which saw runners from across the UK get involved. Photo: David Murrell

David Murrell

A Norfolk running club has raised more than £7,000 after thousands of runners from across the country took part in its virtual relay challenge.

Norfolk Gazelles, a road running club based in Norwich, saw its virtual relay, ‘Don’t pass it on’, kick off from 6am until 11pm, on Sunday, May 31.

Running clubs, sports teams and schools were amongst those who clocked up the miles in a bid to raise money for Nelson’s Journey and Norfolk and Norwich Hospital’s charity.

More than 1,900 individual runners took part and completed 11, 960 miles and raised £7,200.

David Murrell, a coach for the Gazelles and organiser of the event, said: “It blew everything we expected out of the water.

“It was amazing to see people running along in Norwich carrying random batons and you knew exactly what they were doing.

“Our main aim was that everybody could take part, no matter what your ability is, and everyone worked together to achieve one main goal.

“We had teams join in from all over the UK and even abroad. We are hoping to do it again next year and make it a worldwide event.”

