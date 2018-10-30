Foodies eat up Norfolk Restaurant Week

The White Horse in Brancaster is one of the restaurants taking part in Norfolk Restaurant Week.

Food fans have been packing out the venues taking part in this year’s Norfolk Restaurant Week.

Norfolk Restaurant Week 2018 kicked off yesterday and already diners have been flocking to the 86 participating venues across the county - many of which have seen full houses over the last few days.

The concept of Norfolk Restaurant Week is simple: diners get to choose from special, fixed-price lunch and dinner menus in some of the county’s finest restaurants, pubs, cafés and hotels.

This year venues are offering either two courses for £12 and three for £17, or two courses for £18 and three for £23.

These prices reflect a slight price increase compared to previous years, which organisers say helps to ensuring that local farmers, producers and restaurants receive a fair price for their excellent local produce.

The event has proved hugely popular with diners and restaurants alike and is now a firm annual fixture in Norfolk’s culinary calendar.

Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in Brancaster, said: “Norfolk Restaurant Week is back and is certainly living up to our expectations.

“We have been fully booked for the first few days with lots of first time diners coming to taste what’s on offer.

“We love being part of this fantastic local initiative which helps our team of Chefs showcase everything local to new people who have not been to The White Horse before and of course, existing customers.”

The event has also seen chefs sharing their experiences of other eateries, with Richard Hughes of Norwich’s Assembly House visiting Goldings Public House in King’s Lynn for the first day of the celebration.

On Instagram, Mr Hughes said: “Popped into Goldings for lunch - a really lovely Norfolk Restaurant Week menu there (the Porn Star Martinis aren’t bad either. Or so I’m told).”

There’s a full list of participating restaurants and their menus online at www.norfolkrestaurantweek.co.uk

You can follow @norfolk_restaurantweek on Instagram for more news.