Norwich antique and reclamation yard to feature in new More4 show

Norfolk Antique and Reclamation Centre on Salhouse Road in Norwich will feature in a new More4 show - Credit: Google Maps

One of the UK's largest antique and reclamation yards, which based in Norwich, is to have its story told in a brand new More4 TV show.

The Antiques Yard will follow Daniel Dawson-Gordon, who runs Norfolk Antique and Reclamation Centre in Salhouse Road, as he buys and sells during the four-part series.

Cameras follow Mr Dawson-Gordon as he buys 12 half-sized, very rare carousel horses in a state of disrepair and launches an ambitious project to restore them using only repurposed materials.

Later, visitors from the USA come to the yard and collaborate with him on a reclamation scheme.

Meanwhile his favourite painting, a Madonna and Child portrait, is x-rayed.

The Antiques Yard will air on More4 at 9pm on Tuesday, October 4.