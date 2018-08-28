More than 100 pupils to take part in national reading campaign

Deanna Read and Jack Fleetwood in the Jack and the beanstalk reading corner. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Some 100 pupils from seven schools across the county will be taking part in the national campaign coming to Norwich.

Children’s author Paeony Lewis reads to children and volunteers PHOTO: Beanstalk charity Children’s author Paeony Lewis reads to children and volunteers PHOTO: Beanstalk charity

Beanstalk are holding an event for pupils across the county to inspire them to read.

Claire Wall, Team Leader for Beanstalk in Norfolk and Suffolk said: “For us in Norfolk it is a morning to celebrate the joy of books and stories and inspire pupils to love reading.”

Beanstalk is a charity that recruits, trains and supports volunteers to provide one-to-one literacy support to children who have fallen behind with reading.

The event will include talks from, author Tom Blofled, illustrator Julia Groves and story teller Diana Mullis who will share their work.

Beanstalk Trained Reading Helper Sue Brewer at North Walsham Junior School. Photo: Beanstalk Beanstalk Trained Reading Helper Sue Brewer at North Walsham Junior School. Photo: Beanstalk

Norwich Puppet Theatre will host the event on Tuesday, October 30 between 9.30 - 11.30am.

For more information about the event visit: www.beanstalkcharity.org.uk/bookfest-2018