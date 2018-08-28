Search

Gritters out in force as county prepares for snow and ice

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 January 2019

Gritters have been out in force as the county prepares for snow. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

Cold and bitter weather is set to bring snow across the county tonight with temperatures to plummet to -3C.

Norwich City Council has activated emergency beds for rough sleepers. Picture: Nick ButcherNorwich City Council has activated emergency beds for rough sleepers. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Met Office has warned of a blanket of snow after issuing a yellow weather warning across Norfolk with snow predicted to fall overnight and into Wednesday.

The snowfall could continue until around 12pm on Wednesday afternoon, with some areas predicted to see around 5cm of snow.

A forecaster said: “There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

It is likely most places will see between one and 3cm of snow with some areas seeing up to 5cm.

Greater Anglia is urging commuters to check before they travel as there may be some delays due to speed restrictions.

Gritters were out in force on Monday afternoon from 3pm and were put on standby at 3am this morning to grit the roads again.

On the accuracy of snowy forecasts, Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best said it depended on the temperature on the surface as well as in the atmosphere.

“If the temperature near the ground is colder the precipitation stays as snow,” he said.

Mr Best said Norfolk will see a band of rain pushing in from the west tonight as the temperature is predicted to drop around -3C in some areas.

With temperatures predicted to fall to sub-zero throughout this week, Norwich City Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) for those sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness.

SWEP bed spaces are made available after a temperature of zero degrees Celsius or lower is forecast for at least three consecutive nights.

Norwich City Council is working with Pathways and other agencies to help rough sleepers access the service.

Anyone who encounters people who are homeless and rough sleeping should notify the council by emailing roughsleepers@norwich.gov.uk.

For emergency assistance with finding accommodation call 0344 980 33 33.

