Police called over concerns for bus passenger's safety

Police were called to assist a bus passenger after concerns for their safety.

Officers were called to Norwich Bus Station in Queens Road at 1.05pm on Thursday following concerns for the safety of a woman on a bus.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the incident had been resolved by 1.30pm.