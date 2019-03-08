Search

Police called over concerns for bus passenger's safety

PUBLISHED: 13:38 25 July 2019

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police were called to assist a bus passenger after concerns for their safety.

Officers were called to Norwich Bus Station in Queens Road at 1.05pm on Thursday following concerns for the safety of a woman on a bus.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the incident had been resolved by 1.30pm.

