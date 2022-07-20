Ten-person paddleboard tour on offer around Norwich
- Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant
Whether it's a serene scull past Cow Tower or a stag do on the Wensum, a new 10-person paddleboard has made it easy to enjoy the summer weather.
Norfolk Paddle Boards, next to The Red Lion pub in Bishopgate, is home to a variety of boards for people to explore the city on from the water.
Lee Tayler, founder of Norfolk Paddle Boards, celebrated the businesses' two year anniversary last weekend.
The 36-year-old said: "I used to run a software company which was very stressful.
"I ended up buying 10 paddleboards and after the first two months were crazy.
"I packed in my job, bought 24 boards and now we have nearly 60.
"Now our largest board can take 10 people on and it's massive.
Most Read
- 1 Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village
- 2 Stolen camper van discovered driving in convoy of nicked vehicles
- 3 Bars and shops shut in Norwich due to hot weather
- 4 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
- 5 Is it hot enough to fry an egg outside in Norwich?
- 6 Man seriously assaulted outside Prince of Wales Road pub
- 7 Half-built bungalow goes up for auction for £375,000
- 8 Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'
- 9 Tenants unable to open windows out of fear giant rats will invade
- 10 Burst water main causing supply issues on outskirts of Norwich
"As well as work events and stag dos, we've done a silent disco on the boards, fancy dress paddleboarding, and we are holding a pride parade in the future."
"It's a great way to see a different side of the city and there's 125 miles of river running through Norwich for people to enjoy."