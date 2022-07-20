Ten-person paddleboard tour on offer around Norwich

Norfolk Paddle Boards are giving city visitors a chance to experience Norwich from the water. - Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant

Whether it's a serene scull past Cow Tower or a stag do on the Wensum, a new 10-person paddleboard has made it easy to enjoy the summer weather.

Norfolk Paddle Boards, next to The Red Lion pub in Bishopgate, is home to a variety of boards for people to explore the city on from the water.

Norfolk paddleboarding from the Red Lion Pub. Shona, Francis and Ella. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Lee Tayler, founder of Norfolk Paddle Boards, celebrated the businesses' two year anniversary last weekend.

The 36-year-old said: "I used to run a software company which was very stressful.

Franics, Ella and Shona being asked to jump into the river by Cow Tower. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"I ended up buying 10 paddleboards and after the first two months were crazy.

"I packed in my job, bought 24 boards and now we have nearly 60.

"Now our largest board can take 10 people on and it's massive.

Norfolk Paddle Boards offers a wide range of paddle boards of varying sizes. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"As well as work events and stag dos, we've done a silent disco on the boards, fancy dress paddleboarding, and we are holding a pride parade in the future."

"It's a great way to see a different side of the city and there's 125 miles of river running through Norwich for people to enjoy."