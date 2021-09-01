News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Has your favourite Norwich charity received cash?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:31 AM September 1, 2021   
As a supermarket chain hands out donations from a £30,000 fund to charities across Norfolk, has one close to your heart received a much needed funding boost?

Charities across the county have benefitted from the Co-Op community fund, which aims to help those who support access to food, health and wellbeing, inclusion and the environment.

In Norwich, the Silver Road Community Centre has received £500 to support its ongoing work in the community, while Norwich Cruse Bereavement Care received £1,000 to fund training courses for its staff.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, manager of Silver Road Community Centre, said: “The Silver Road Community Centre want to thank Central England Co-op for their generous donation of £500 which will go towards us buying items for our Christmas hampers.

"These will be for people who use our food bank but also residents we know that need an extra something special at Christmas.”

Those who wish to apply for the fund can do so here: https://www.centralengland.coop/community/

