Norfolk hospital’s new digital partnership to support new and expecting mothers

The Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital NHS Trust (NNUH) is working in partnership with MUTU System, the to provide online exercise for mothers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A “pioneering” project has been launched to provide digital support to vulnerable mums in Norfolk during lockdown.

The Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) is working in partnership with MUTU System, to use the company’s online exercise programme to help women through pelvic health issues, discomforts and anxieties.

The project will be open to 100 expectant and new mums, who have received maternity care at the hospital and due to the coronavirus are unable to attend face to face consultations.

Women who are accepted onto the project will receive full access to MUTU’s programme along with a kit box of required at-home exercise equipment.

Then over the course of 12 weeks they will be asked to complete four surveys on areas of women’s health.

The aim is to look at improving women’s pelvic health issues, including incontinence, and the mental health conditions which can ensue as a result.

Signing up for the research project began on Monday.

Leading the pilot is Wendy Powell, MUTU System founder, alongside the hospital’s the women’s health physiotherapy department at NNUH.

She said “We are living through unprecedented times for this generation, and it is important to recognise that expectant and new mothers are at their most vulnerable. They need mental and physical support now more than ever and we are delighted to have partnered with the team at NNUH to provide this crucial support structure.”

Lucy Eggleton, who is leading the trial on behalf of the NNUH, added: “The COVID-19 situation means that the Women’s Health Physiotherapy Team have been unable to carry out face-to-face appointments

“We are exploring how to best meet the needs of our outpatients during this time. This pilot will help us discover how online postnatal rehabilitation programme MUTU System can benefit our patients, whether as an adjunct to physiotherapy or a stand-alone programme.”

The research project is only open to mothers who received their maternity care from the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital NHS Trust (NNUH).

To apply for the project, visit https://mutusystem.co.uk/nnuh/