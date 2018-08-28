Video

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT. Archant Norfolk.

A Norfolk model and former winner of Miss UK who has been fighting cancer for five years has been told her brain tumour is inoperable.

Kerri Parker, 34, was diagnosed with the disease in 2013.

Two years later she was given the all-clear.

However, in the last few days doctors told her the tumour cannot be treated surgically.

She is now considering therapy in the USA, where tumours can be targeted with radiation that does not harm the healthy parts of the brain.

Kerri Parker. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kerri Parker. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Miss Parker, who grew up in Dereham and lives in Norwich, runs an academy for training models.

On Saturday, girls who attend the Kerri Parker Academy (KPA), as well as their parents, gathered at Norwich’s ice-rink to show their support to Miss Parker.

Rebecca Aldiss, whose daughter Leah, 8, goes to the modelling school, said that when the parents heard the news they decided to give Miss Parker a surprise to show her they love and support her.

“I thought they were up to something,” Miss Parker said. “It’s an absolute surprise to see all my friends and all my little kids from KPA.

The Daly family from North Walsham. Pcitured are Danny, Olivia, 2, Melissa, Sienna, 8, Sophia, 4, and Bella, 6. The girls all attend Kerri Parker's modelling academy. The Daly family from North Walsham. Pcitured are Danny, Olivia, 2, Melissa, Sienna, 8, Sophia, 4, and Bella, 6. The girls all attend Kerri Parker's modelling academy.

“And I’ve got friends from school here and everything,” she said.

Miss Parker travelled to Spain on Sunday for treatment. She will spend two weeks in Marbella with Reg Lenney, a life coach who has worked with celebrities including the actor Hugh Jackman.

“I’m not going to see everyone for a little while, so it’s really nice to have everybody I love in one place, without even knowing about it.

And hopefully my cancer treatment will go well and I’ll be with them all soon,” she said.

Tallulah Lebon, 17, and her mother, Sam, from Hellesdon, at Norwich ice-rink on Saturday (January 5) for the surprise party for model Kerri Parker, who is travelling to Spain for cancer treatment. Tallulah Lebon, 17, and her mother, Sam, from Hellesdon, at Norwich ice-rink on Saturday (January 5) for the surprise party for model Kerri Parker, who is travelling to Spain for cancer treatment.

Miss Parker added: “I hope I’ve proven to [the children] that even when I had a shaved head and cancer I was still quite confident, and doing modelling and pageants still.

“Even when I had cancer I still won Miss UK every year since I got diagnosed, five times, even when I had to wear a wig, so hopefully that shows inner beauty and that I’m teaching them good lessons.”

Melissa Daly, from North Walsham, has four daughters attending the academy. Her eldest, Sienna, 8, had been doing gymnastics and the academy gave her the confidence to take part in competitions.

“One big community, that’s what we are,” she said.

Angel Cooper, 10, from Sheringham, attends Kerri Parker's academy for modelling. Angel Cooper, 10, from Sheringham, attends Kerri Parker's academy for modelling.