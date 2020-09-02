Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Mikolaj Glowa Mikolaj Glowa

A food delivery van overturned in a residential Norwich street after a collision with a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Mikolaj Glowa Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Mikolaj Glowa

Emergency services were called to the accident at 11.45am on Wednesday, September 2.

The Mercedes van came to rest on its side on the pavement following the collision at the junction of Elizabeth Fry Road and The Avenues in Earlham.

The collision involved a car that had been driven out of a side street and was also extensively damaged in the crash.

Both the van driver and the driver of the car escaped without serious injuries.

The van belongs to Norfolk In A Box, a family business based in Wereham that delivers local produce to people’s homes across the county.

Owner Lee Martin said: “We were out on delivery and we came to a crossroads and a car has hit the van and tipped us over. If it had been an ordinary sized van I’m sure it wouldn’t be on its side.

“There was just one of our delivery drivers and he was completely unharmed and the person in the other vehicle was OK too.

“We have seven vans so it has not put us out of action. Accidents do happen.”

Elizabeth Fry Road remained partially closed for three hours while recovery of the vehicles took place.