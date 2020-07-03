Search

Advanced search

Norwich hospital has first covid free day since March

PUBLISHED: 19:46 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:46 03 July 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Norfolk’s largest hospital has marked its first “Covid free” day for the first time in four months.

Sam Higginson, the new chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUHSam Higginson, the new chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, announced on Friday it is the first time since mid-March that it has had no confirmed case of coronavirus in the hospital.

More: Three weeks since coronavirus related death in Norfolk’s largest hospital

Currently 12 people are in hospital recovering after contracting the virus.

You may also want to watch:

On Thursday, it was revealed that Norfolk had one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in England.

Ahead of easing measures coming into force on Saturday, Mr Higginson said the hospital needed to be on its guard more now than ever.

Mr Higginson said: “This is significant news and is the first time since mid-March that we have not had a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the hospital.

More: Norfolk had 600 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

“However, we are not complacent whilst Covid-19 is still in the community and we need to be on our guard more than ever as the lockdown eases.

“The people of Norfolk and Waveney have been so supportive throughout the pandemic and we would urge everyone to continue to follow the guidance around social distancing and hand hygiene.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich pub gearing up to reopen with VIP pods and fine dining marquee

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boots to close one of its branches in Norwich

The Colman Road branch of Boots, which is due to close, Inset: Roger Ryan. Picture: Archant

Police called to sudden death at flats

Paragon Place in Norwich where a person died suddenly. Picture: Archant Library

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Most Read

Norwich pub gearing up to reopen with VIP pods and fine dining marquee

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boots to close one of its branches in Norwich

The Colman Road branch of Boots, which is due to close, Inset: Roger Ryan. Picture: Archant

Police called to sudden death at flats

Paragon Place in Norwich where a person died suddenly. Picture: Archant Library

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Scary but we’ve got to do it’ - How city shoppers feel about July 4 reopenings

UEA students Yumnah Khan and Christa Jose, both 19, on Haymarket in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Norwich hospital has first covid free day since March

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City confirm final Premier League fixture dates and television picks

Burnley's Premier League visit to Norwich City will be live on Skysports Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drmic reflects on Arsenal error ahead of defining spell for City

Norwich City's Josip Drmic was punished for a wayward pass at Arsenal in midweek Picture: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire