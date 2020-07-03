Norwich hospital has first covid free day since March

Norfolk’s largest hospital has marked its first “Covid free” day for the first time in four months.

Sam Higginson, the new chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH Sam Higginson, the new chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Sam Higginson, chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, announced on Friday it is the first time since mid-March that it has had no confirmed case of coronavirus in the hospital.

Currently 12 people are in hospital recovering after contracting the virus.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Norfolk had one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in England.

Ahead of easing measures coming into force on Saturday, Mr Higginson said the hospital needed to be on its guard more now than ever.

Mr Higginson said: “This is significant news and is the first time since mid-March that we have not had a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the hospital.

“However, we are not complacent whilst Covid-19 is still in the community and we need to be on our guard more than ever as the lockdown eases.

“The people of Norfolk and Waveney have been so supportive throughout the pandemic and we would urge everyone to continue to follow the guidance around social distancing and hand hygiene.”