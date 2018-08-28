Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk firefighters called out to electrical cables coming down

PUBLISHED: 18:56 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:56 09 December 2018

Norfolk firefighters were called out twice in just over an hour to deal with electrical cables coming down. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk firefighters were called out twice in just over an hour to deal with electrical cables coming down. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters in Norfolk have been called out twice in just over an hour to deal with electric cables that have come down.

One appliance from Wroxham was called out to Norwich Road at just before 4.10pm today (Sunday, December 9) to reports of electrical cables being down.

The crew attended to help make the area safe and assist UK Power Newtorks and Network Rail.

Then, a little over an hour later, a crew from Wroxham was called out at 5.30pm to reports of an electrical cable being down.

The crew attended Bears Grove in Salhouse, near Wroxham, and helped make the area safe.

Elsewhere, two appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called out to what was believed to be a building fire at a property in Gorleston at just before 4.40pm on Sunday (December 9).

However on arrival crews discovered this was in fact a false alarm.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Peacocks store in Norwich could be facing closure

Peacocks shop in Castle Mall. Photo: Paul Hewitt .

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Plans to turn former Norwich shop into restaurant given go-ahead

The unit, on Timberhill, was occupied by the gift shop JamPot until about January this year. Photo: Courtney Pochin.

Council to review Norwich pub’s premises licence after neighbour complaints

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide