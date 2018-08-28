Programme sees young people sprucing up communities across Norfolk

Young people in a Norfolk Fire & Rescue youth development course have been sprucing up sites across the county as part of a new programme.

Prince’s Trust TEAM participants in Norwich, Dereham and King’s Lynn, had to come up with ideas for community projects and fundraising.

Between the three teams, more than £3,000 was raised for Prince’s Trust, from activities including a supermarket bag pack and the makeover of a garden area at the Cadge Road Community Centre in Norwich.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, said: “These kind of community projects really highlight the invaluable work that Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service carries out in terms of youth development.”

The community projects are a week-long part of the 12 week TEAM youth development course, which is available to people not in employment, training or education and aged 16-25.