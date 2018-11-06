Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk sees drop in fast food outlets despite more opening

06 November, 2018 - 10:54
Norfolk has seen a drop in the amount of fast food outlets. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Norfolk has seen a drop in the amount of fast food outlets. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Archant

Despite more fast food outlets opening in Norfolk the amount, compared to restaurants and cafes, has decreased in the past eight years, according to figures released by the BBC Shared Data Unit.

McDonald's is a popular fast food restaurant. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA WireMcDonald's is a popular fast food restaurant. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

The figures, received from Norfolk councils, found that in 2010 Norfolk had 1,005 food outlets, 445 of those being fast food (44pc).

With a population of just over 850,000 this means there were 52 fast food outlets for every 100,000 people in Norfolk.

In the last eight years a further 250 restaurants and cafes have opened compared to just 60 fast food. This means that Norfolk has seen a reduction in fast food outlets by 6%.

Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England, said: “Many councils are challenged with striking the balance between a vibrant high street and a healthy one.

Domino's Pizza delivery bikes. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA WireDomino's Pizza delivery bikes. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

“However, it’s difficult to make healthier choices when our neighbourhoods are saturated with takeaways, restaurants and cafes.

“Everyone has a role in tackling obesity. Councils can help address the growth of fast food outlets and we’re working with the food and drink industry to make everyday products healthier.”

The figures compare the amount of fast food outlets opening across the country and ranks them in terms of outlets to population.

Norfolk is ranked 131st with Westminster, London, coming top with 127 fast food outlets per 100,000 people.

Blackpool coming second with 97 and Glasgow third with 91.

Dr Thomas Burgoine, of The Centre for Diet and Activity Research at University of Cambridge, said: “Some local authorities have data showing fewer takeaways opening after they implemented planning restrictions.

“This could be viewed as ‘success’, in that the restrictions are working. But there have been no studies that link changes in the food environment driven by planning to change in the behaviours, diet or health of the local population.

“This would be the most powerful indicator of success, but is difficult to measure.”

Experts say a reason for this could be the popularity of coffee shops. Figures from the University of Hertfordshire show that since 1997 more than 20,000 new coffee shops have opened in the UK.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich pub landlord describes how he was woken by screams at time of alleged sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide