Norfolk FA create competition to support Rainbow Laces LGBT inclusion campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:05 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 24 October 2018

Josh Murphy of Norwich wearing rainbow laces during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 25/11/2017

Josh Murphy of Norwich wearing rainbow laces during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 25/11/2017

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norfolk Football Association has announced a competition assisting their Rainbow Laces campaign, which shows support for LGBT inclusion.

Cameron Jerome of Norwich wearing Rainbow laces during the Sky Bet Championship match at the iPro Stadium, Derby Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/11/2016Cameron Jerome of Norwich wearing Rainbow laces during the Sky Bet Championship match at the iPro Stadium, Derby Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/11/2016

The campaign is a way for everyone involved in football to show their support for LGBT equality and inclusivity.

Rachel Cossey, Football Development Officer for Norfolk FA said: “Our Rainbow Laces competition is a great way for clubs to support a fantastic campaign in promoting LGBT inclusion.

“It is delivering an important message that our LGBT community is welcome in Norfolk Football and will hopefully spark some friendly competition in the process.”

There are two categories in the competition, one for individuals and another for clubs.

Winners of the individual competition will receive two tickets to the Norwich City Rainbow Laces feature match, while the club competition will see the winning team receive five Nike match balls, five coaching clipboards and a £40 Discount Football Kits voucher.

The campaign itself will run across three weekends from 17 November - 2 December.

For more information on the competition visit Norfolk FA’s website.

