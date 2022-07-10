Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Military expert explains explosive device after charity scare

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:22 AM July 10, 2022
Police and a bomb disposal squad at Drayton on Thursday. Pictured inset is militaria expert Ian Clark

Police and a bomb disposal squad at Drayton on Thursday. Pictured inset is militaria expert Ian Clark - Credit: Antony Kelly/Priscilla Bacon Hospice

An explosive artillery shell which gave charity workers the fright of their lives has been identified by a group of military enthusiasts. 

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice retail warehouse in Drayton was evacuated for several hours on Thursday as a bomb disposal squad was called in. 

The live First World War explosive was detonated in a field later that day.

The World War One artillery shell which was donated to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Retail Warehouse in Drayton

The First World War artillery shell which was donated to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice retail warehouse in Drayton - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

The Norfolk Military Vehicle Group - which comprises of ex-forces and military enthusiasts - has since noted the British Kite Mark in an online photo of the explosive.

This indicated the shell was British and dates back to around 1916. 

Ian Clark, 70, a member of the group who used to serve in a parachute regiment, said: "If it was deactivated it would be worth around £20 to £30. 

A bomb squad and police were called to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Retail Warehouse in Drayton on Thursday 

A bomb squad and police were called to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice retail warehouse in Drayton on Thursday - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

"Unfortunately the bomb squad blew it up. A lot of people throw things away which are worth money. Believe me,  there are people who collect these kind of things with an absolute passion." 

It is understood Priscilla Bacon Hospice staff are unaware who donated the First World War shell as they only take note of an individual's details when they are using Gift Aid. 

First World War pillbox at Bradfield. Militaria expert Ian Clark. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Militaria expert Ian Clark - Credit: Archant

Staff wondered whether the shell was donated after a house clearance following a passing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Meet Norwich's own 'Pigeon Lady' who feeds hundreds of birds a day
  2. 2 Norwich dad named England's Strongest Man
  3. 3 TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours
  1. 4 Support grows for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich
  2. 5 Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in city building
  3. 6 A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years
  4. 7 Plan for new GP surgery and 130 homes in growing village revealed
  5. 8 16th century townhouse is for sale on one of Norwich's prettiest streets
  6. 9 Royal Arcade food hall opening date and name revealed
  7. 10 7 of the longest-running restaurants in Norwich loved by locals

Mr Clark said: "The top of the bomb has a fuse for the shell which screws on. They might crop up more so in Europe on the battlefields in France and Belgium.

"There is tonnes of it. People are more aware of it now and this is all over the world. You will never get rid of it. Just look at the wars in Ukraine and Afghanistan. 

"Most of the live action stuff in the UK happened in designated areas like Slapton Sands."

A controlled detonation of the artillery shell which was donated to a Norfolk charity

A controlled detonation of the artillery shell which was donated to a Norfolk charity - Credit: Contributed

Jordan Codling, retail business manager for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity said: "We are incredibly grateful to the police and Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team for their swift actions to make safe this artillery shell." 

Jordan Codling, retail business manager for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity

Jordan Codling, retail business manager for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Priscilla Bacon Hospice has confirmed no other military items were donated at the same time. 

The charity has pledged to note any future items which may be of interest to the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Low Road, between Hellesdon and Drayton, was cordoned off after an unexploded bomb was discovered.

Norwich Live News

Road cordoned off after unexploded bomb discovered

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
One Cup Or Two, lamp shop opening in Blofeild. Simon Kindleysides Pictures: Brittany Woodman

New homeware shop is 'dream come true' for owner

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Hotel Chocolat is opening a café in Chantry Place in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Hotel Chocolat opening café in Norwich with vouchers for first customers

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich's gulls have been spotted munching on pigeons outside City Hall

Video

City gulls are now 'CANNIBALS' and eat baby pigeons in one gulp

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon