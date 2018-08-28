Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk DJ celebrates 10 years on the airwaves

PUBLISHED: 21:27 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 21:27 25 October 2018

Richard Penguin,left, and owner of Olives on Elm Hill, Mick Marsden. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Richard Penguin,left, and owner of Olives on Elm Hill, Mick Marsden. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A Norfolk DJ is celebrating 10 years of being on the airwaves at Future Radio.

Richard Penguin, Future Radio volunteer.Richard Penguin, Future Radio volunteer.

Richard Penguin will commemorate the 10th anniversary of his Acoustic and Eclectic Show playing racks from his favourite albums of the past decade.

He first broadcast on the station as part of its third restricted short licence broadcasts in May 2006, and he was part of the station when it received its first full licence in August 2007.

Having started as the music correspondent for the Platform show from August 2007 to November 2008 he began broadcasting his own Acoustic and Eclectic show on a Sunday afternoon in November 2008.

Currently the show is broadcast at 11am Tuesday morning with a repeat at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Penguin hopes to play 11 songs from his 11 favourite national and international albums from 2007 on Tuesday, October 30 and Sunday, November 4.

Most Read

Man stabbed and robbed in Norwich city centre

Norwich Castle gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

‘There was blood everywhere’ - businessman describes horror attack at Premier Inn near Norwich

A businessman watched in horror as a Premier Inn guest “kicked another man’s face in” outside his room at Broadland Business Park. Photo: Luke Powell

Video: Get ready for The Greatest Show as new season at Norwich Theatre Royal is announced

Sing-along The Greatest Showman Credit: 20th Century Fox

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s new Indian restaurant with a twist

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street with the Lord Mayor of Norwich Credit: Spice Valley

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide