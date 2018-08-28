Norfolk DJ celebrates 10 years on the airwaves

A Norfolk DJ is celebrating 10 years of being on the airwaves at Future Radio.

Richard Penguin will commemorate the 10th anniversary of his Acoustic and Eclectic Show playing racks from his favourite albums of the past decade.

He first broadcast on the station as part of its third restricted short licence broadcasts in May 2006, and he was part of the station when it received its first full licence in August 2007.

Having started as the music correspondent for the Platform show from August 2007 to November 2008 he began broadcasting his own Acoustic and Eclectic show on a Sunday afternoon in November 2008.

Currently the show is broadcast at 11am Tuesday morning with a repeat at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Penguin hopes to play 11 songs from his 11 favourite national and international albums from 2007 on Tuesday, October 30 and Sunday, November 4.