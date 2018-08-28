Video
WATCH: Could this be Norfolk’s worst driving?
PUBLISHED: 17:30 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:49 13 December 2018
Archant
A driver from Norfolk has captured a compilation of dashcam footage revealing a number of near misses on our roads this year.
Some of the most startling footage, captured by Dan Weatherley, shows a near head-on collision as cars overtake a stopped bus and a car shooting a red light and then reversing backwards.
