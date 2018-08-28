Search

Couple plead for help to bring abused dog home from the Philippines

PUBLISHED: 15:29 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 22 January 2019

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

Chloe Henley

When most people go travelling they expect to pick up a few souvenirs along the way.

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe HenleyPeso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

One couple from Hoveton, however, are hoping to bring a furry friend back from the Philippines in an attempt to give it a better life.

Chloe Henley, a paramedic, and Alex Jewkes, a security worker, travelled out to the Philippines in the hope of an adventure. Not long after they had arrived they came across an unwanted puppy who they adopted and later called Peso, after the Filipino currency.

When the couple initially discovered him, Peso was malnourished and dehydrated. The puppy’s owner had tied him to a post with a short rope and left him for many hours at a time next to a construction site.

When challenged about his welfare, the owner told the couple to take Peso away and they have been nursing him back to health since.

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe HenleyPeso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

Following various veterinary treatments, as well as his new owners’ affection, Peso has become much healthier and has grown considerably in size. Miss Henley said that it is “a long process but he is absolutely deserving.”

But now, Miss Henley and Mr Jewkes visas’ are set to run out, facing the possibility that Peso may not be able to return home with them.

Miss Henley said: “Although Peso is happy in his last few photos, this is only temporary as our Filipino visas will end late February.

“If we are unsuccessful, we will have to leave Peso in the Philippines, where he will inevitably end up on the streets.”

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe HenleyPeso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

Despite their efforts to get vaccines for the puppy in time, the couple will not be able to bring him home until the consequent blood tests have been completed – a process that could take several weeks.

If that is the case, they are hoping to raise enough funds to ensure he will be looked after in the Philippines even in their absence.

They have set-up a GoFundMe page with the aim to pay for one of the few vets in the Palawan area to look after Peso if they have to return to England before his health checks are complete.

Any spare money they receive will be given to an animal charity in the Philippines to prevent more dogs being abused.

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe HenleyPeso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

Miss Henley said: “We’re not asking for someone to give a lot for money but for many to give a little – it can really go a long way.”

For more information, go to www.gofundme.com/help-save-peso-the-puppy.

